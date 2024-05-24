Have you see this man? Warren County man with dementia missing

His vehicle was last seen in the Fairfield Twp. area around 9:31 a.m. and in Hamilton near Fairgrove Avenue and Campbell Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Back around 8:50 a.m.

Back is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and gray eyes.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.