Have you see this man? Warren County man with dementia missing

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old man with dementia who left his home early Friday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Phillip Back drove away from his home on Osceola Road in Blanchester in a vehicle and has not returned. He left in a bronze 2016 Corolla LE with Ohio registration number JHK6605.
His vehicle was last seen in the Fairfield Twp. area around 9:31 a.m. and in Hamilton near Fairgrove Avenue and Campbell Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Back around 8:50 a.m.
Back is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and gray eyes.
Anyone with information about his location should call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.
