Have you seen man with dementia missing in Beavercreek?

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
51 minutes ago

Beavercreek police are asking for the public’s help to find a 77-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Jerry Hetzel, who suffers from dementia, was last seen sometime before 3 p.m. near Grange Hall Road and Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek.

He was wearing black pants and a long-sleeved pinstripe button-down shirt.

Anyone who sees Hetzel is urged to call 937-426-1225.

