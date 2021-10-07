Have you seen man with dementia missing in Beavercreek?

Beavercreek police are asking for the public’s help to find a 77-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.
Jerry Hetzel, who suffers from dementia, was last seen sometime before 3 p.m. near Grange Hall Road and Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek.
He was wearing black pants and a long-sleeved pinstripe button-down shirt.
Anyone who sees Hetzel is urged to call 937-426-1225.
