dayton-daily-news logo
X

Have you seen missing 80-year-old Kettering man with dementia?

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

An 80-year-old Kettering man is missing after he drove away from his home Thursday afternoon but did not return.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Thursday evening for Jerry Kain, who stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Kain, who suffers from dementia, was last seen around 3 p.m. wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts when he left his Aragon Avenue home.

He was driving a black 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Ohio plate CQ35BS.

Anyone who spots Kain or the pickup is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 866-693-9171.

ajc.com

In Other News
1
Elevator shoes for dogs?
2
Ohio continues to see decrease in COVID-19 transmission rate
3
Community News: Kerlin family helps hospitals purchase Caring Cradles
4
Dayton Children’s: COVID-19 rate decreased in schools with mask mandate
5
Community Gem: Jerry Ferrell advocates for Purple Heart recipients
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top