Have you seen missing 80-year-old Kettering man with dementia?

An 80-year-old Kettering man is missing after he drove away from his home Thursday afternoon but did not return.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Thursday evening for Jerry Kain, who stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Kain, who suffers from dementia, was last seen around 3 p.m. wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts when he left his Aragon Avenue home.
He was driving a black 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Ohio plate CQ35BS.
Anyone who spots Kain or the pickup is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 866-693-9171.
