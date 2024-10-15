Alert canceled for missing Dayton man who walked away from hospital

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled without comment for a missing Dayton man after he walked away from a hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Warren G. Amos, 73, suffers from dementia, police said. He was last seen at 2:37 p.m. when he left the hospital and did not return.
We have reached out to police for more and will update this story with any new information.
