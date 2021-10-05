dayton-daily-news logo
Have you seen Greene County Jail inmate who escaped Xenia work detail?

Adrial Parks
Adrial Parks

Credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a jail inmate who walked away Tuesday afternoon from a work detail in downtown Xenia.

Adrial Isaiah Parks Sr., 43, who stands 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, was last seen around 1 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

“He appears to have taken a correction officer’s uniform,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Parks was sentenced to jail for obstructing official business and no operator’s license, both misdemeanor charges. He began serving his sentence on Aug. 26, jail records show.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the dispatch center immediately at 937-376-5111, 937-376-5034 or 911.

