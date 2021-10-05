dayton-daily-news logo
Have you seen woman reported missing from Dayton?

Antionette Bellfo
Antionette Bellfo

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old woman reported missing from the 100 block of West Apple Street.

Antionette Bellfo stands 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 172 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Bellfo’s car also is missing, police said. It is a black 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Ohio plate JLZ 2251.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or who sees her or her car is asked to call 911 or 937-333-COPS.

