Have you seen woman reported missing from Dayton?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old woman reported missing from the 100 block of West Apple Street.
Antionette Bellfo stands 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 172 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Bellfo’s car also is missing, police said. It is a black 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with Ohio plate JLZ 2251.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts or who sees her or her car is asked to call 911 or 937-333-COPS.
