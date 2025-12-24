Have you seen missing teen? Sheriff’s office asks for public help

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a teen girl who has been missing for over two months.
Erica Walton, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, and is believed to be in or around the Salem Avenue area in Harrison Twp., possibly living in abandoned properties, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Erica is Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. According to the release, she has “a history of leaving home without permission.”
The sheriff’s office said that there are “growing concerns” for her well-being.
They asked that anyone who has seen her or has information about her location to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center by calling 937-225-4357.
