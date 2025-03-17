Have you used Medicaid or are you currently covered by Medicaid? We want to talk to you

Breaking: Woman killed in late-night shooting in Dayton

As the Ohio Department of Medicaid waits for federal approval to implement work requirements for the Medicaid expansion group ― and the Ohio General Assembly prepares for the possibility of reduced funding for Medicaid ― thousands of Ohioans are at risk of losing their health coverage next year.

To get a better understanding of the impact of these cuts, we want to talk to people in the region willing to share their stories about how access to Medicaid has impacted their lives and any concerns they have about potential future cuts to Medicaid.

Email reporter Sam Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com or fill out the Google form below to share your story.

