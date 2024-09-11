Haymarket Deli & Sweets to open in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar in Spring 2025

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple opened their first brick-and-mortar location of SOCA in W. Social Tap & Table in 2022. SOCA features Caribbean cuisine that incorporates Shafton’s Trinidad and Tobago heritage. After working with Dillin Corp. as the developer of Dayton’s first food hall, the couple was interested in teaming up with Dillin again for their next business venture.

Dillin is investing about $3 million into the “Cornerstone” project, which consists of renovating a couple of side-by-side vacant buildings on the 1100 block of West Third Street, less than 100 yards west of W. Social.

Haymarket Deli & Sweets will be located in one of the spaces.

“Just like how my husband has built SOCA, it’s unique to this community. Not a lot of people were familiar with Caribbean food, now they love it,” LaShawn said. “We want to do the same thing with the deli. Have some of your same, normal sandwiches, but with a little flare.”

Customers can expect sandwiches such as a meatball, Cuban, Reuben or turkey. Having fresh ingredients is something that’s important to the couple. They have plans to cook their own turkey breast and slice it themselves instead of using pre-packaged products. The deli will also have a variety of vegan options, in addition to cakes, soups, salads, boba tea and ice cream.

“We’re really excited to bring something different and new to our community,” Shafton said. “It’s not just for us. We look at it for all of our community because we want to see it flourish.”

The name of the business is in remembrance of the Haymarket neighborhood that was once in downtown Dayton between the Oregon District and St. Anne’s Hill. LaShawn enjoys learning about Dayton history and when she discovered the neighborhood, her and Shafton connected to it.

“It was the home of a lot of businesses, not just black owned,” LaShawn said. “It was a thriving, hustling community.”

Haymarket was also where Paul Laurence Dunbar was born, so the couple found it fitting with the deli being located in the historic district.

Haymarket Deli & Sweets is joining several other businesses with plans to open on West Third Street including XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, Saoko Tea and Wine Bar and Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge.

The deli is hoping to hire around 15 people. Those interested, should email haymarketdeliandsweets@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

The couple has recently introduced a fall menu at SOCA with several new vegan options. The vendor is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the food hall.