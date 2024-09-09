Meet 4 vendors coming this fall to Dayton’s newest food hall

“Everyone in the group genuinely cares about hospitality,” Hartshorn said. “It’s an attitude, a mindset where all else follows.”

The property, located at 810 E. First St., will feature four food vendors and a bar housed inside shipping containers within a building that once was used as a rail spur to feed the B&O Railroad.

Hartshorn said he was inspired to create a food hall that’s built out of shipping containers after traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife, Kathleen. The shipping container idea has been done at places like Railgarten in Tennessee or Detroit Shipping Company in Michigan, but not here in Dayton.

Here’s a look at the four food vendors:

🍜 Nood Bar

Nood Bar, a new concept by Chef Dane Shipp, will serve authentic Asian-inspired hot and cold noodle dishes with an assortment of bao buns and dumplings.

“This is a Dayton-grown project, the vibe is authentic and real,” Shipp said. “I am inspired by what Wes and Shannon have built and I am excited to be a part of it.”

He presented a tasting of his new concept to the food hall owners and operators in March and they said his food was “out of this world” from the ingredients, flavors and composition of his dishes to his enthusiasm for the concept.

Shipp is a Dayton native who owns and operates CULTURE By Chef Dane in Dayton’s Oregon District at 416 E. Fifth St.

He grew up in Jefferson Twp. and began cooking when he was around 10 years old, mostly for close friends. Growing up, he played basketball, his first love, but after getting injured his senior year of high school he decided to rethink his career path. Prior to doing pop-ups, private dinners and catering, Shipp worked at Chappys Social House and Lock 27 Brewing.

🍴 KungFu BBQ

KungFu BBQ, a family-owned and operated concept with influence from the Philippines, Japan, Mexico and Hawaii, will serve worldly-inspired cuisine with a unique smoked interpretation.

Customers can expect items like birria tacos with smoked brisket or Filipino pork belly adobo smoked and served with garlic rice.

“It’s going to be everything that Dayton grew to love from the beginning — from our pop-ups and our food truck,” said Nate Lansangan, who owns the concept with his wife, Marie. “It will embrace our family’s heritage-style cooking and flavors discovered on our travels.”

In late 2020, Nate and his dad, Kristian, cooked and fixed 20 meals to serve to friends in the restaurant industry with the understanding that if they liked the food, they should post about it on social media. They started small, only cooking on Sundays, but word spread quickly on social media. They ended up with a waitlist of more than 5,000 hungry fans.

KungFu BBQ currently operates at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and has a food truck that can be found throughout the Dayton region. The Silos will be their first physical location with consistent hours of operation open to the public.

🍔 The Burger Bistro

The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen will offer a new spin on classic burgers and sandwiches.

“As a Chef, I’ve always loved the creative side of my role. I love to put my own spin on staple menu items like a traditional American burger,” said Chef Centruela Collier. “We are excited to bring my elevated burgers and sandwiches to the Silos. I can’t wait for you all to grab a beer and check out everything on our menu.”

Customers can expect a classic American burger, as well as a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, glazed salmon filet sandwich, black bean burger, sliders, wings and fried mac & cheese balls. She will also have fries with the option to add her house made cheese sauce and much more.

Collier, who currently operates a food truck that pop-ups on East Third Street in Dayton near the Teapot Cafe Lounge and Bozack’s Cocktail Lounge, is known for offering high quality ingredients, consistency and a variety of house prepared sauces and toppings. She has grown in popularity for her Taco Tuesdays, but offers a variety of menu items.

🥗 Indigo

Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, will feature a variety of items including seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs.”

The menu is entirely gluten-free and designed to ground the body with plant-forward food.

“I opened Ordinarie Fare in 2020, aiming to provide better gluten-free and plant-forward options to Dayton,” said owner Katie Mathews. “Over the last four years, we have grown our community and served our food via pop-ups, a meal delivery service, a brick-and-mortar, and a food truck. To settle into a space at the Silos as Indigo feels like a coming together of the highest and best of every iteration of our business.”

Mathews recently introduced Earthing by Ordinarie, a plant-forward meal delivery service with local pick up and delivery.

MORE DETAILS

For more information and updates on The Silos, visit the food hall’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@silosdayton).