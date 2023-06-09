Headed to the academy: Five area students appointed to military academies

Williams, 18, has considered an Air Force career for years, inspired in part by his father, a civilian pilot.

But he was drawn to the Air Force for other reasons.

“The people you meet who have gone to the academy and graduated, speaking with them when I was applying, they’re the kind of people I wanted to emulate and wanted to be like,” he said.

Apkan participated in Navy Junior ROTC as a cadet officer at Northmont High School, reaching platoon commander. A visit to the West Point campus in upstate New York helped shift her sights to a career as an Army officer.

“When I went to visit West Point, the campus was just amazing and the culture was, like, impeccable,” she said. “I said, ‘This has to be the one.’”

Turner, a Dayton Republican, has nominated students to service academies every year since being elected to Congress in 2002, and every year at least one student has been appointed.

It’s difficult to get into military academies because the careers for which they prepare students are difficult. Members of Congress may nominate applicants who meet the eligibility requirements — U.S. citizens who are at least 17 but not older than 23, unmarried and not pregnant, without legal responsibility for children.

Members of the House and Senate, as well as the vice president, may nominate students.

But it takes more than a nomination. Only an appointment to an academy means the student is accepted.

The Air Force Academy had an acceptance rate of just 13% in the fall of 2020, according to U.S. News and World Report magazine. The acceptance rate to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy (usually called simply “West Point”) were even lower at the time — only 9%, the magazine said.