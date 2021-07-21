Health care facility planned for site of former Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton

The former site of Good Samaritan Hospital will be redeveloped into a health care facility that will include an urgent care, physician office space and more.
Phoenix Next announced Wednesday that Premier Health has committed to building a 12,000-square-foot health care facility that will also have physical therapy, lab services and medical imaging.
“This is an exciting first step to advance a project for this site, and it aligns with the Phoenix Next planning vision created by the community,” said Eloise Broner, chair of the Phoenix Next Dayton board, which is overseeing the site’s redevelopment. “While there is much work ahead of us, we look forward to identifying partners who want to be part of this new campus.”
Multiple organizations have reportedly expressed interested in operating at the former hospital and Phoenix Next is working to get additional partners to help redevelop the property.
“We are excited for what this future development will mean for the Northwest Dayton community,” said Shelley Dickstein, City of Dayton manager. “As we continue our work with Premier Health to improve and revitalize the neighborhoods in this area, projects such as this will create the opportunity to attract future investment in the area.”
Good Samaritan Hospital closed in July 2018 after more than 85 years.
Phoenix Next formed in 2018 to help guide the former hospital’s redevelopment, as well as the surrounding area.