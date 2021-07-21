Health care facility planned for site of former Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton

Phoenix Next announced Wednesday that Premier Health has committed to building a 12,000-square-foot health care facility that will also have physical therapy, lab services and medical imaging.

Explore Good Samaritan Hospital officially closes

“This is an exciting first step to advance a project for this site, and it aligns with the Phoenix Next planning vision created by the community,” said Eloise Broner, chair of the Phoenix Next Dayton board, which is overseeing the site’s redevelopment. “While there is much work ahead of us, we look forward to identifying partners who want to be part of this new campus.”