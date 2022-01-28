Health departments team up for drive-thru COVID testing at the Nutter Center

Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn. Testing is limited to people 18 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure to someone with the virus. A doctor’s note is not required to be tested.

“Local health departments in the West Central region of Ohio routinely train and collaborate together to provide emergency response services,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County health commissioner. “We are pleased we can once again collaborate with one another to provide this much-needed service.”