Health departments team up for drive-thru COVID testing at the Nutter Center

FILE PHOTO: Free pop-up coronavirus testing was available at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
16 minutes ago

Montgomery and Greene county health departments are teaming up for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday.

Tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn. Testing is limited to people 18 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure to someone with the virus. A doctor’s note is not required to be tested.

ExploreCOVID contact tracing rules change for schools, health departments

“Local health departments in the West Central region of Ohio routinely train and collaborate together to provide emergency response services,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County health commissioner. “We are pleased we can once again collaborate with one another to provide this much-needed service.”

Appointments are required and can be made online here. Patients should bring their Eventbrite ticket, their ID and a completed information form, which is available at phdmc.org.

Patients will remain in their vehicles for the entire process. A nasal swab PCR test will be administered and results will be available in a day or two.

“Testing plays a key role in our efforts to identify infected individuals and alleviate some of the burden on our local health care facilities,” Melissa Howell, Greene County health commissioner, said.

