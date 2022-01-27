COVID contact tracing rules change for schools, health departments

“Mask to Stay” allows students exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school if they wear a mask and remain asymptomatic. Test to Play says student-athletes who have been exposed to COVID should be tested twice and can keep playing if they test negative, stay asymptomatic and wear a mask “when able.”

“The best place for kids is in school, in-person, full-time,” Vanderhoff said.

School districts will also begin reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis rather than a daily basis beginning Feb. 4, the memo says. Local health departments will continue to report school data on a weekly basis.

ODH has had repeated problems with the accuracy of school COVID reporting, and Vanderhoff’s memo says ODH “will continue to evaluate related school reporting requirements.”

ODH emphasized proper steps for those infected with COVID-19, and asked health departments and schools to remind the public about disease prevention strategies:

ODH encouraged Ohioans to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses, calling them “the best prevention tool we have against severe illness and death.”

ODH reinforced the importance of mask wearing, physical distancing, improving ventilation, hand washing, cough etiquette, testing, and staying home if you are sick.

Dan Suffoletto, a spokesman for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, said local staff had received the state memo Wednesday and were still reviewing it.