Health Risk Assessment Wellness Profile offers health status snapshot

Information collected in the HRA Wellness Profile is strictly anonymous and confidential. The web portal is secure and makes no use of your private data for any purposes.

Upon completion of the Health Risk Assessment, you will receive your wellness profile, which includes your relative lifestyle risk level (low, moderate or high), recommendations for ways to improve your current health status, and/or information about when it’s time to consult with your doctor.

USAFwellness.com can assist in your journey to a healthier lifestyle by providing you with tools you need such as: information on various health topics, activity and nutrition tracking tools with the ability to sync your health information from your wearable (i.e. FitBit Garmin etc.), a recipe library and much more.

Participants who complete their annual HRA in January, February or March can print or show their completion certificate to their local CHPS team to receive a free oven mitt. Contact Wright-Patterson CHPS at sara.r.carros.ctr@mail.mil or 937-904-9359.