Healthy volunteers needed for COVID-19 testing solutions research

711 HPW researchers will consent and enroll eligible individuals over the phone. Upon enrollment, participants select the study aim(s) they want to participate in as well as submit a health assessment and demographic questionnaire. Blood collection options include an at-home kit or a scheduled in-person draw.

At-home blood collection kits include detailed instructions, materials to safely collect a small amount of blood, and return postage to a Wright-Patterson AFB lab. Saliva collections are only performed in-person to ensure consistency. In-person appointments will be conducted by experienced 711HPW staff at an off-base facility.

As Wright-Patterson AFB returns to full capacity, employees can assist in the development of COVID-19 testing solutions.

Those interested in enrolling in the study should contact 711HPW.RH.COVID-19TestingResea@us.af.mil. For more information, refer to the Frequently Asked Questions section below. Base COVID-19 updates for Wright-Patterson are located at https://www.wpafb.af.mil/corona/.

Frequently asked questions for COVID-19 S&T testing solutions study

How do I enroll?

Please contact 711HPW.RH.COVID-19TestingResea@us.af.mil to enroll.

If I had symptoms but did not see a doctor, do I qualify for the antibody testing portion of the study?

Yes, as long as you meet the other eligibility criteria.

What kind of samples will I have to give?

Blood and/or saliva

What safety precautions will be observed by research staff?

Research team members will adhere to the CDC guidelines for infection control.

How will my data be protected?

All samples and data will be de-identified.

What if I only want to donate to part, not all, of the study?

You are encouraged to provide a one-time blood sample in this case. A research team member may reach out to you if you are willing to provide additional samples but cannot commit to eight consecutive weeks.

Can contractors donate or only military and civilian employees?

Yes, contractors can participate as long as they meet the additional eligibility criteria.

If I’m a spouse of a base employee, can I participate?

No. Participation is limited to employees of WPAFB.

What if I change my mind during the study?

You may withdraw from the study at any time.

Where can I find more information on the NIH study?

Visit ClinicalTrials.gov using identifier NCT04334954 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04334954)

If I still have questions, who can I contact?

711HPW.RH.COVID-19TestingResea@us.af.mil