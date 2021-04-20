Hearing set for new Cornerstone of Centerville authority planning annual fee

A public hearing is set for a plan to create a new Cornerstone of Centerville district with authority to charge property owners an annual fee and have oversight of activities.
A hearing is scheduled for May 17 for the proposed Cornerstone of Centerville Community Development Authority.
The authority would charge district landowners $750 per acre each year. It would also provide maintenance and encompass more than half of the property — including residential units — at the 156-acre mixed-use complex off Wilmington Pike near Interstate 675, city records show.
Centerville City Council on Monday night scheduled the hearing after considering a petition signed by several property owners and filed April 14.
The authority is proposed to include about 88 acres — about 20 of which is city park land — but would not include large retailers Cabela’s, Costco and Kroger, documents show.
The city’s park land would be part of the district, but not subject to the community development charge, records show. The fees would generate about $50,000 annually throughout the district, according to the city.
The proposed authority is a joint venture between the city and Cornerstone developer Oberer Companies, Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis has said.
It would include several restaurants and other businesses, including Corelife Eatery, First Watch, Firehouse Subs, Cooper’s Hawk, and Home2Suites by Hilton, records show.
The district would also involve about 380 residential units, including Cornerstone Apartments, Dogwood Commons and 37 single-family attached units proposed by Oberer, Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith has said.