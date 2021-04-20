Hearing set for new Cornerstone of Centerville authority planning annual fee

The city’s park land would be part of the district, but not subject to the community development charge, records show. The fees would generate about $50,000 annually throughout the district, according to the city.

The proposed authority is a joint venture between the city and Cornerstone developer Oberer Companies, Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis has said.

It would include several restaurants and other businesses, including Corelife Eatery, First Watch, Firehouse Subs, Cooper’s Hawk, and Home2Suites by Hilton, records show.

The district would also involve about 380 residential units, including Cornerstone Apartments, Dogwood Commons and 37 single-family attached units proposed by Oberer, Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith has said.