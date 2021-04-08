NEW DETAILS: Construction on Centerville-area upscale condos near I-675 expected by summer

WASHINGTON TWP. – The builder of a multimillion-dollar condominium development wants to break ground in the coming months.
HBS Development Inc. President Michael Simms said he would like to start construction on the 37-unit McEwen Townhomes development within 90 days.
The project estimated at more than $15 million at 7575 McEwen Road just south of Interstate 675 received zoning approval from Washington Twp. trustees this week.
The upscale condos will be priced starting in the $450,000 range, Simms said. They will average about 3,000 square feet of living space and include two-car garages, he added.
The predominantly brick structures will also include two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a rooftop balcony and an option for an elevator, Simms said.