Heavy fire reported at vacant Dayton apartment building

Dayton firefighters were battling a heavy fire at a vacant apartment building Monday morning.
The fire was reported at 8:28 a.m. at 2931 E. Third St. at the corner of North McGee street.
No injuries have been reported, but a person at the scene was taken into custody, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
