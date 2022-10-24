dayton-daily-news logo
Heavy fire reported at vacant house in Dayton

Heavy fire was reported at a vacant house in Dayton Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived in the 100 block of South June Street, they found flames on both floors and throughout the house, said Dayton Fire District Chief Matt McClain.

“Conditions were unsafe for entry for us, so we went to a defensive operation immediately,” he said.

Crews worked to protect other structures and vehicles from being exposed to the fire.

“We did a tactical burn meaning that we just let the fire burn through the roof to get better access to our aerial ladders to spray water down on it from above to put everything out,” McClain said. “Once we got that put out we got some crews going through the interior. "

While the house is vacant, some neighbors told fire crews there had been people squatting at the house, he added. As a result, firefighters were also checking debris and the house for any victims.

We will update this story as more information is available.

