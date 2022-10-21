Hello weekend! Gorgeous weather, fall color on tap for days

Normal high and low temperatures for the next four days are around 63 and 43, so we’re on track for 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

As nice as the weather will be, no records are likely to be broken in the Dayton area, as the record high temperatures for those days are in the low 80s.

It’s a weekend full of local events for the great weather — sports like the weekend-long Haunted Classic soccer tournament in Beavercreek, annual community gatherings like Saturday’s Dia de Muertos parade downtown, hitting the trails at spots from Friday’s Dayton Daily News Fall Hiking Guide, or heading to the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow on Monday night.