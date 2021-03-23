Help animals, try to win a Napa Valley tour in Trips for Tails raffle

The prize winner will have up to two years from the time of the drawing to book their trip for two to the Napa Valley region of California. All money raised goes to help the homeless animals at the humane society, which is a no-kill shelter and the oldest animal welfare agency in the Miami Valley.

Each ticket costs $20 and are available for purchase through July 29 at www.hsdayton.org/trip as well as over the phone at 937-262-5921 and in person from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the humane society’s main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton. through July 29. Odds of winning are 1 in 3,000, according to the humane society.