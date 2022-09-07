Help fight hunger by rounding up Kroger orders in September

A campaign called “Help End Hunger Here” will raise money local communities, including The Foodbank, Inc., during Hunger Action Month in September.
The campaign comes from a partnership between Feeding America and Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.
During September, area Kroger stores will allow shoppers to round up while checking out at the register.
One hundred percent of the proceeds that come from area Kroger locations will directly benefit The Foodbank, Inc.
Customers can contribute and participate by:
- Shopping at a local Kroger store and rounding up at the register during purchase
- Grabbing a tear-off sheet for the desired amount for the cashier to scan
- Putting money in collection boxes at Kroger locations
This is the 15th year Feeding America for Hunger Action Month is raising awareness for hunger through “Help End Hunger Here.”
“The campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other crucial needs, such as utilities, medications or childcare,” the press release said.
For more ways to donate or volunteer for Hunger Action Month, please visit The Foodbank, Inc.’s website.
