Help keep parks clean and green during Five Rivers MetroParks service day

Join hundreds of volunteers this year to help protect and keep local parks and waterways clean during Five Rivers MetroParks 34th annual Adopt-A-Park.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23, volunteers will gather to make sure parks, greenspaces and waterways are ready for spring. Volunteers will help with invasive species removal, habitat maintenance, gardening, mulching play areas, historical farm clean up and more.
People of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds are welcome and can register online at www.metroparks.org/adopt.
“During the pandemic, the parks and trails have been a respite for people to safely destress and be active,” said MetroParks Human Resources Manager Jenny Hymans. “Those who volunteer during Adopt-A-Park are helping maintain natural spaces, yes, but they are also providing their neighbors and friends a beautiful place to support their physical and mental health.”
Volunteers will be given supplies, gloves and trash bags. They should bring their own water and wear weather-appropriate clothing.
A limited number of Adopt-A-Park service kits, pre-assembled kits of volunteers to clean greenspaces while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines, will be offered to large volunteer groups who participated in the clean-up last year. Anyone who thinks their group could use a service kit should visit www.metroparks.org/adopt to request one.
“Our volunteers are essential to helping prepare the parks for the warm weather months and tackle projects that are critical to our greenspaces,” said Hymans. “We look forward to seeing friends, families, coworkers, community groups and new faces every year – it’s a great way to come together as a community to celebrate Earth Day.”
Last year, more than 13,000 pounds of litter were cleaned from local greenspaces and parks. More than 4,700 pounds were able to be recycled and diverted from landfills.
