Help us report on insurance coverage for mental health care

The Dayton Daily News wants to learn about the experiences people have finding affordable mental health care covered by their insurance plan.
Federal law generally requires that health insurance plans have equal mental health and physical health coverage, yet patients are still much more likely to go out-of-network providers for mental health and substance abuse treatment than for other conditions.
We would like to speak with readers about their experiences. Have you tried to find in-network care for mental health care? What were you able to find? How affordable are any out-of-pocket expenses that come with your mental health care?
If you are interested in being interviewed for a story about your experience affording mental health care, please fill out our survey at tinyurl.com/daytonmentalhealth or reach out to reporter Kaitlin Schroeder at kaitlin.schroeder@coxinc.com.