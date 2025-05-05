Hidden Valley Orchards revamping food program, adding farm-grown products to retail store

Breaking: Dayton may build new downtown police station on former Diner-Vex nightclub site

Hidden Valley Orchards has kicked off its soft opening for the season at 5474 North State Route 48 in Lebanon.

1 hour ago
Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon is now owned by a group that wants to preserve the farmland, support local agriculture and create meaningful experiences for families.

The plan is to stay true to the orchard’s roots, while investing in it’s future.

Hidden Valley Orchards has kicked off its soft opening for the season at 5474 North State Route 48 in Lebanon. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

One thing already happening is the revitalization and replanting of the orchard. In the future there will likely be cider production.

Guests can expect:

  • A revamped food and beverage program featuring farm fresh food, as well as a new bakery
  • A retail store with farm grown products
  • A petting zoo where kids can interact with animals such as cows, goats, pigs and bunnies
  • A field trip program focused on outdoor education and farming

Live music will continue, as well as activities such as trivia and Sing-o. There will be more opportunities for outdoor agricultural activities for families.

Hidden Valley Orchards has kicked off its soft opening for the season at 5474 North State Route 48 in Lebanon. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

HVO is currently in a soft opening stage after closing its doors for the season in November. The orchard reopened at the end of April.

In the meantime, the orchard is being prepped for it’s peak season in September and October.

Hidden Valley Orchards has kicked off its soft opening for the season at 5474 North State Route 48 in Lebanon. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

There are improvements being made such as adding new roofs.

Hidden Valley Orchards is located at 5474 N. Ohio 48, is open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Food and beverage is not open for the season.

There is a spring craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10 featuring local makers.

For more information, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the farm’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@hiddenvalleyorchards).

Hidden Valley Orchards has kicked off its soft opening for the season at 5474 North State Route 48 in Lebanon. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

