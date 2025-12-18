High Concrete plans expansion in Springboro

A Springboro company seeks to rezone about 24 acres to accommodate its expansion plans.
High Concrete Group plans to expand its concrete plant east of its Springboro operations, according to city documents.
The company at 95 Mound Park Drive is one of the top precast concrete companies in the nation and provides building components for all types of structures, from parking garages and commercial buildings to government and educational facilities, according to its website.
No formal plans have been submitted, but the company indicated to the city it would move forward once zoning is consolidated for all company-owned property.
