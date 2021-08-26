dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thousands without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

More than 5,000 people across the Miami Valley were without power as rain and storms moved through the area Thursday afternoon.

More than 4,800 AES Ohio customers were without service with the majority located in Montgomery County. Ohio Edison was reporting 820 outages in Clark County as of 3:40 p.m.

ExploreFlash Flood Warning for Montgomery, Greene counties; Flood Advisory for Butler, Preble counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued multiple advisories as heavy rains hit the area, including flood advisories, flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warnings.

As of 3:40 p.m., AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:

  • Greene County: 17
  • Miami County: 27
  • Montgomery County: 4,826
ExploreWatch out for high water on roadways

In Other News
1
High water on roadways creates dangerous driving conditions
2
Ohio leaders react to the carnage in Kabul
3
Dayton Daily News wins 11 awards in journalism contest
4
Ohio surpasses more than 5,000 daily COVID cases for first time since...
5
Wright-Patterson physicians urge COVID vaccine on heels on Pentagon...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top