High winds: How strong are they near you?

Strong winds have knocked down trees into power lines today, causing thousands of people to lose power across the region.
Gusts up to 60 mph are expected through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
So far, only the Dayton International Airport has recorded a 60 mph wind gust, reported at 2:13 p.m. to the NWS.
Other strong wind gusts reported to the NWS include:
56 mph, 3:29 p.m., Greene County-Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in Xenia
53 mph, 12:55 p.m., Miami University Airport in Oxford
52 mph, 2:35 p.m., Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field
52 mph, 11:24 a.m., Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg
51 mph, 2:40 p.m., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
49 mph, 3:38 p.m., Warren County Airport/John Lane Field in Lebanon
47 mph, 11:50 a.m. in Huber Heights
46 mph, 11:14 a.m., Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
