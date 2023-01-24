dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hippo Birthday! Fiona turns 6, celebrates with special cake

Local News
By
Updated 41 minutes ago

Fiona, the tiny hippo who captured hearts across the world when she was born premature, celebrated her sixth birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

ExplorePHOTOS: Fiona is 6! Here's a look back at the beloved hippo through the years

Fiona celebrated with a special cake made with all her favorite produce, including lettuce and watermelon, donated by Simple Truth.

She shared her cake with her mother, Bibi. and younger brother Fritz, who arrived in August.

The zoo shared a video on Facebook of Fiona with her cake.

In Other News
1
7 things to know about the historic Plaza Theatre, part of Miamisburg...
2
Solar project would be Dayton’s largest ever: Electricity could power...
3
Oda, Lutz likely set for showdown in Troy mayor race
4
Luxury car wash, housing could be ‘spark’ for North Main Street...
5
Dayton home sales join Ohio and national markets in 2022 drop

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top