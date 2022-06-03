Historic cemetery of freed slaves may get renovation

Commissioner Greg Simmons said the slaves freed by the Virginia owner John Randolph came to Ohio first to the Mercer County area, where they were not welcomed before settling in the area near Piqua.

“They built their own little cemetery. It got spruced up a little bit but it needs to be spruced up more. It is a place in Miami County that has gone by the wayside,” Simmons said.

" I am really happy to be a part of this,” Simmons said of the cemetery project.

Coffey said commission President Ted Mercer first approached her about a look at a possible cemetery project.

“The cemetery is a major piece of Miami County history and is very underutilized/unknown,” Coffey said. “I think that the commissioners really want to highlight the history and assist the township in creating a space that is well marked, inviting, respectful and low maintenance.”

Mercer said he wasn’t aware of the cemetery until a couple of years ago. A recent tour showed commissioners “how it really needed spruced up.” The project is a good use for some of the county’s ARPA money, he said.

“It is truly a big piece of the history of Miami County,” Mercer said.

Colley said the ARPA committee of county staff has looked at funding for possible work at the cemetery once the plan is received. The committee makes recommendations on spending to commissioners.

How much would be devoted to the project from the ARPA funding remains to be determined, although a maximum of $75,000 was discussed, she said.

Other funding sources could be explored if the costs come in higher than expected, Colley said.

