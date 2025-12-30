Hobart Arena still creating memories 75 years later

“Personally I have many great memories growing up in Troy and Hobart Arena. I played hockey for a short time, and our family would go public skating during the winter months. My sister Ellen, grew up skating with the Troy Skating Club, learned to figure skate, and eventually performed in Troy Skating Club programs and competitions. One time she came home in tears because she had won a competition.....still remember that to this day,” Martin Hobart said.

He recalled several friends in high school were also figure skaters and performed with national shows and became skating instructors themselves.

Troy resident Ken Siler is the arena manager.

“The vision of the Hobart Arena began in 1946, when Edward Hobart unveiled an ambitious plan to city leaders and local businesses. At its heart was a five-thousand-seat indoor arena, financed entirely by the C.C. Hobart Foundation. The arena would be part of a broader comprehensive plan for Troy’s recreation system, including upgraded football and baseball facilities, a new 18-hole golf course, and a riverside boathouse. Momentum for this vision built quicky, culminating in a bond issue vote to fund the comprehensive parks plan. The results, announced on March 4, 1947, were resounding: the measure passed with more than 88 percent approval, 3,519 votes to 466,” Siler said.

Miami Shores Golf Course opened to the public on April 22, 1949. That fall, on Sept. 3, the new Memorial Stadium debuted with a special high school football scrimmage featuring teams from Troy, Piqua, Sidney and Greenville.

“Construction crews led by William Van Ausdal of Hobart Brothers worked tirelessly on the crown jewel of the plan—the arena itself and on Sept. 7, 1950, the promise was fulfilled when the arena’s grand opening featured a dazzling performance of Holiday on Ice,” Siler said.

Hobart Arena has hosted hundreds of concerts, shows and sporting events, becoming a cornerstone of Troy’s cultural and recreational life.

The first decade following the arena’s opening played host to many national acts as a major stop for touring artists including the likes of Gene Autry, Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, Lawrence Welk, Liberace and Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars. The arena also served as home to the Troy Bruins Hockey Club from 1950 to 1959.

In addition, the Troy Skating Club was established in 1951 and is still in existence today. The 60s brought Count Basie, Johnny Mathis, Peggy Fleming, and frequent performances from the Harlem Globetrotters. However, during this timeframe, larger and more modern venues opened in the Dayton market that created a challenge for the venue to compete for events.

During The 1970s, ‘80s & ‘90s, the arena was used primarily as an ice facility for hockey and skating events and was also for high school basketball tournaments. During the 1980s, the Hobart Arena served as the home to the Troy Sabres, who played there from 1982 – 1989.

City communications Director Lauren Karch said big-name concerts kept coming. Alabama, Foreigner, Casting Crowns, Third Day, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Scotty McCreery, REO Speedwagon, Martina McBride, Alice Cooper – all have graced it stage. Additionally, there are decade by decade displays throughout the Hobart Arena corridor outlining the wide variety of historical events that have taken place at the arena since 1950.

This year’s announced offerings so far include a February appearance by Jay Leno.

“The Hobart Arena is, and has been, a gem in the city over the past decades. It is unusual for a city our size to have this kind of amenity to offer our residents and visitors, but the Hobart family had such vision, and we are so grateful for their gift to our community 75 years ago,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda.

“It is not only a destination for the residents of Troy but also for the region and beyond.”

Martin Hobart said Troy High School graduates have received their diplomas at Hobart Arena since 1950, and also hosts many other schools’ graduation ceremonies. The arena hosted the Harlem Globetrotters for many years and those shows usually were sold out. “They were a blast to watch and witness the Globetrotters on court antics and play. Hobart also hosted many Holiday on Ice shows with Olympic medal winning skaters performing,” he said.

“Hobart Arena is a very, very special place where memories are made. The recent renovation and accelerating event schedule is very gratifying and I am sure that the building is infused with the spirit of EA and William. So much gratitude is owed to the many people who made Hobart Arena possible for 75 years. That number “75” still amazes me. I hope that I will be around for ‘100,’” Martin Hobart said.

