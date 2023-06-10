Home emanates peaceful, easy vibe

To the left, the formal dining room has hardwood flooring that continues into the adjoining family room. Windows flank an electric fireplace, which is the centerpiece to the family room, and can be enjoyed from the breakfast area as the family room has a spacious transition threshold into the combined kitchen and breakfast area.

Sliding patio doors open from the breakfast room out to the multi-level wooden decks that step down to the deep backyard.

Back inside, the kitchen has been updated with granite counters. There is a window above the sink and an island has an extended counter to offer bar seating for two. A planning area has space for a coffee station and there is a small pantry closet. Access to the two-car garage is off the kitchen and there is a door to a half bathroom off the breakfast room.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located upstairs. The primary bedroom is secluded from the other bedrooms. The primary bath features a double-sink vanity, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet.

Three bedrooms are near the catwalk hallway and have large closets. The guest bath has a tub/shower and a single-sink vanity. Across the hallway from the bathroom is the laundry room with hanging cabinetry.

A door from the foyer hallway opens to the basement stairwell which ends at an alcove space that is set up as an office area. A hallway ends within the L-shaped finished flexible space that is spacious enough for a recreation room and possible media area. A door opens off the hallway into unfinished walk-in closet that has plumbing for a full bathroom and another door opens to the utility closet.

FAIRBORN

Price: $485,000

No Open House

Directions: Commerce Center north to Garland west to Meadowlands or Trebein Road to Garland to left on Meadowlands Drive

Highlights: About 3,288 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, electric fireplace, granite countertops, upstairs laundry room, finished basement, recreation room, plumbed for bath, 2-car garage, multi-level decks, pergolas, gazebo, koi pond with waterfalls, one-acre fenced yard

