Homefull’s plan for West Dayton grocery store may get boost from city ARPA funds

New grocery store

Homefull could receive $2.5 million for a project on the 800 block of South Gettysburg Avenue, which is vacant land that used to be home to Carlson Elementary School.

Homefull proposes to construct a 14,000-square-foot, full-service grocery store; a 3,900-square-foot regional food hub; a 2,500-square-foot entrepreneurial farmer’s market; a 2,500-square-foot healthcare clinic; and a community education center and pharmacy, according to city documents.

The $17 million project will redevelop the front six acres of the property, and a groundbreaking is expected to take place within the next several weeks, said Tina Patterson, CEO of Homefull.

“The community deserves quality healthcare choices and access to food,” she said. “This project demonstrates Homefull’s commitment to providing high-quality amenities to address the disparities that have been ongoing for far too long in West Dayton.”

The new 48,000-square-foot building will be two stories and likely will take about 12 to 18 months to complete, Patterson said.

Homefull will put its administrative headquarters in the facility, as well as its rental assistance, housing stability, behavioral health and workforce development programs, she said.

There will be some space left over for tenants that provide services the West Dayton community needs, she said.

Homefull will operate the grocery store as a nonprofit, which means it will be able to offer low prices and jobs and training, potentially supported by grants, she said.

The food hub will have spaces for refrigeration, prep and storage and will seek to be the “middle man” between small to mid-size food producers and suppliers and others who “share the farm-to-table philosophy to source locally grown produce,” Patterson said.

The project is in the heart of West Dayton in one of the poorest zip codes in Montgomery County, she said, and Homefull also hopes to build housing on the remaining 10 acres of the former school property.

East End project

East End Community Services plans to spend about $6.4 million expanding and improving its campus, located on Xenia Avenue in the Twin Towers neighborhood in East Dayton.

East End plans to renovate two interconnected warehouse buildings to create a new Whole Family Services Hub that has classrooms, offices, programming spaces, a computer room and other areas.

A second phase of the project will turn East End’s current facility into a family wellness hub.

The city is considering giving East End $1 million to help pay for architectural and demolition services for the family service hub and wellness center.

East End also plans to use some of the funding to help design and landscape the Ruskin School Common project, which seeks to create a new entrance to the school from Xenia Avenue.

East End said it will partner with Mission of Mary Cooperative to construct backyard gardens and a teaching kitchen.

Roof repairs

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton could receive $800,000 from the city for roof repairs to homes belonging to residents with low to moderate incomes.

The program will help families stay in their homes and help stabilize and revitalize the Carillon, Miami Chapel, Wolf Creek, Five Oaks and Old North Dayton neighborhoods, the city said.

If there is money left over, it can be spent on roof repair in eligible Census tracts.