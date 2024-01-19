Homeland Security investigation in Moraine executed search warrant Thursday

He would not be more precise about where the warrant was served or why it was served.

Moraine police confirmed there was search warrant activity at Harco Manufacturing, on Kettering Boulevard, saying they assisted with the investigation from about 10 a.m. until nearly 3 p.m. Thursday.

Industrial Commercial Properties LLC bought the Moraine Harco plant in 2020. Dean Miller, a Dayton-area ICP executive, declined to comment Thursday.

No one answered the phone at Harco on Thursday, and the company’s voice mail system could not take messages.

The plant at 3535 Kettering Blvd. sold in October 2020 from Kettering Woodbine LLC to Moraine 3535 Kettering LLC, according to Montgomery County and state records. The building sold along with nearly 18 acres.

The sale price was $3.16 million.

Chris Semarjian, principal of Industrial Commercial Properties, based near Cleveland, said his firm bought the plant.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“We’re going to hold it,” Semarjian told this newspaper in 2020. “Obviously, we’re very bullish on Moraine, and the facility is very, very contemporary, with the ceiling heights and the power and the loading and the location. And we just think it’s a good asset to hold, especially with our Moraine holding

Moraine-based Harco Manufacturing Group LLC was acquired by a Chinese automotive industry supplier in 2015.