Honda: Canadian trucker protest creates ‘fluid situation’ for Ohio production

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
36 minutes ago

Automaker Honda will adjust Ohio production as needed as it tries to navigate supply chain disruptions created by the truckers’ protest in Canada.

Some five days days of truck blockades and protests have shut down what is known as the “Ambassador Bridge” between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, one of North America’s biggest import and export gateways.

ExplorePHOTOS: Canada facing calls to clear trucker protests as trade is impacted

“Due to border delays, Honda of Canada Manufacturing in Alliston, Ontario is scheduled to temporarily suspend manufacturing on one production line during the day shift on Friday, Feb. 11,” Honda spokesman Chris Abbruzzese told the Dayton Daily News. “All Honda automotive manufacturing operations in the U.S. are currently scheduled to run production on Friday, February 11.”

He added: “As this remains a fluid situation, we are monitoring the disruption of transportation between Canada and the U.S. and will adjust production as necessary.”

Elsewhere, Toyota temporarily halted production at three factories in Ontario, saying a shortage of Canadian-made parts had hit another assembly plant in Kentucky.

Ford isn’t escaping the impact either.

“All GM plant are running regular production this morning,” General Motors spokesman Daniel Flores said Friday.

GM is co-owner of the DMAX diesel truck engine plants in Moraine and Brookville.

The truckers and protesters have pledged to remain disruptive until Canada drops all Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Business groups in the U.S. and Canada are demanding that Canada clear the convoy.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

