Honor Flight Dayton taking local veterans today: Here’s how you can welcome them home

While in Washington D.C., veterans will visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Wall Memorial and other sites.

“It is an exciting, long, and emotional day for them,” the organization said in a release. “Many of the 6,000 veterans that have previously been on an (Honor Flight) trip have stated that this was one of the best things that happened to them. Being thanked by perfect strangers for their sacrifices decades ago is a life-changing event for the veterans.”

Veterans are expected to return at about 9 p.m. For those who want to greet their return, it is suggested you arrive at around 8 p.m.

There may be a crowd, Girard cautioned.

“I started this job back in 2005. It was 100 people (greeting the returning veterans). Now it’s about 2,000,” he said.