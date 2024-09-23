House of Bread executive director looks to her next chapter

Bennet first joined the organization in 2009.

“The House of Bread is a tremendous resource to the Dayton community,” Bennett said in a release. “I look forward to working with our board to transition to the next level of leadership so that we seamlessly continue to always serve with compassion and kindness.”

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

“Melodie’s leadership in leading the growth of the organization has been incredible,” House of Bread board Chair Lisa Henderson said. “Through her work at House of Bread, she has had huge impact on the underserved and most vulnerable residents in our city, and has raised awareness of the needs of our guests and families in the larger community.”

Henderson said a committee has launched a search for Bennett’s successor. Bennett will assist and will likely stay at her post until early 2025, the organization said.

Under Bennett’s leadership, House of Bread expanded its offerings of free lunches and other services from five to seven days a week, 365 days a year.

She is also credited with strengthening the house’s donor and sponsor base to “put it on a strong financial footing,” the organization said.

“Melodie’s leadership has been extraordinary,” said former board chair Ron Rollins, who worked with Bennett to build the family dining room. “She turned House of Bread from a small kitchen to a significant force in Dayton’s social-service community, always seeking new and better ways to serve those in need.”

Added Rollins, “She is especially mindful of children, and what they need to be happy and safe. She knows most of our guests quite well, greeting them each day with warmth and compassion.”

Anyone in the community who is hungry and in need is welcome to come for lunch between 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. every day, the house said.