Households with dueling Bengals-Kansas City fans: We want to talk to you
Local News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 17 minutes ago

Is your partner a Bengals fan while you’re a Kansas City fan? Is it the other way around? The Dayton Daily News wants to talk to you.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13 after sweeping them in two meetings last season, including in the AFC title game. Now they are set for a conference championship rematch Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, one win away from a return to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons.

How will your household be watching Sunday’s rematch of last year’s Bengals win? We want to know what your household of dueling fans looks like.

Fill out this form to share your story. We will reach out to some of you to interview.

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

