Housing development approved just outside Springboro

Commissioners rename county garage

After 40 years of service, Andy Russell, Warren County’s chief mechanic will be retiring on Dec. 31.

In recognition of his service to maintaining the county’s vehicle fleet, the county commissioners renamed the county garage the “Warren County Robert “Andy” Russell Mechanics Garage.”

The commissioners noted Russell has overseen the growth in the maintenance and repair of county vehicles, which now number 500 vehicles for 40 county agencies. Russell was hired in May 1981 and was promoted to chief mechanic in October 1981.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of Nolan Cook as the chief mechanic of the Warren County Garage effective Jan. 1.