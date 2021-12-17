Hamburger icon
Housing development approved just outside Springboro

Warren County Commission Tuesday approved the rezoning of more than 42 acres located at 7878 Sharts Road in Franklin Twp. for a proposed housing development.

The owner of the nearly 43 acre property is seeking to build a 19-lot residential development called Sycamore Creek Reserve.

The lot sizes range from 1.39 to 4.04 acres with custom-built ranch and two-story single family homes. The property also abuts the city of Springboro.

The commissioners vote overruled the Regional Planning Commission and the Rural Planning Commission recommendations to deny the application due to concerns about residential impact on nearby streams and the aquifer.

After a lengthy discussion with the Franklin Twp. administrator, the developer and county staff, the commissioners approved the rezoning contingent on 19 recommendations from the Rural Planning Commission.

Commissioners rename county garage

After 40 years of service, Andy Russell, Warren County’s chief mechanic will be retiring on Dec. 31.

In recognition of his service to maintaining the county’s vehicle fleet, the county commissioners renamed the county garage the “Warren County Robert “Andy” Russell Mechanics Garage.”

The commissioners noted Russell has overseen the growth in the maintenance and repair of county vehicles, which now number 500 vehicles for 40 county agencies. Russell was hired in May 1981 and was promoted to chief mechanic in October 1981.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of Nolan Cook as the chief mechanic of the Warren County Garage effective Jan. 1.

