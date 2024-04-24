How do you want your signature protected in Ohio?

Credit: AP

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking for the public’s feedback on whether more protections are needed to prevent signatures from being used without consent.

“A gap in state law has left your signature — a symbol of your identity — vulnerable to misuse,” Yost said. “It’s your signature, and we want your input on how to protect it.”

The request for comment seeks opinions on a proposed administrative rule that could require businesses that solicit signatures during consumer transactions to obtain consent and provide clear disclosures stating how a person’s signature would be used in future communications.

Yost’s office drafted the proposed rule after learning of numerous Ohioans who alleged their signatures were included in correspondence without their consent.

Comments must be submitted by email to RFC1@OhioAGO.gov. The deadline for submissions is May 24.

The full text of the proposed rule is available at ohioattorneygeneral.gov.

