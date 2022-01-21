Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

How Intel workforce would compare to Dayton Region workforce

FILE - The symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York on Oct. 1, 2019. Intel Corp. apologized Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand to face the fury of state media regarding the region, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread abuses.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

caption arrowCaption
FILE - The symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York on Oct. 1, 2019. Intel Corp. apologized Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand to face the fury of state media regarding the region, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread abuses.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

Local News
By Business Staff
17 minutes ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed today that Intel will invest $20 billion to build dual production facilities in Licking County east of Columbus.

The project “will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs,” a statement released online from DeWine’s office said early Friday.

@Intel plans to invest an initial $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories in Licking County by 2025. The factories will have Intel’s most advanced process technologies and will help reconfigure the global semiconductor supply chain,” DeWine tweeted earlier, before the statement’s release.

Here’s a comparison of the number of jobs at companies and locations in the Dayton Region:

Place Employer Jobs
1 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 32,000
2 Premier Health 13,800
3 Kettering Health Network 8,400
4 Montgomery County 4,300
5 Miami University 3,750
6 Honda of America - Anna 3,300
T-7 Crown Equipment Corporation 3,000
T-7 Sinclair Community College 3,000
T-7 LexisNexis 3,000
10 University of Dayton 2,900
11 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 2,800
T-12 Dayton Children's Hospital 2,500
T-12 Butler County 2,500
T-14 Mercy Health - Springfield 2,400
T-14 Wright State University 2,400
T-14 AK Steel 2,400
T-17 Fuyao Glass America 2,300
T-17 Dayton VA Medical Center 2,300
19 CareSource 2,200
20 Speedway LLC 2,100
21 Dayton Public Schools 2,000
22 City of Dayton 1,900
T-23 Assurant Inc. 1,800
T-23 AirTransport Services Group 1,800
25 Emerson Climate Technologies 1,700
T-26 Synchrony Financial 1,600
T-26 Middletown Regional Health System 1,600
T-26 PNC Mortgage 1,600
T-26 Macy's Credit and Customer Services, Inc. 1,600
30 Navistar International 1,500
T-31 R&L Carriers 1,400
T-31 Barnes Group, Inc. 1,400
T-33 Reynolds & Reynolds 1,300
T-33 Springfield City Schools 1,300
T-33 Dayton Power & Light 1,300
T-36 MAHLE Behr 1,200
T-36 Whirlpool Corporation 1,200
T-36 Greene County 1,200
T-36 KTH Parts Industries 1,200
T-36 Clopay Building Products 1,200
T-36 Warren County 1,200
42 Fort Hamilton-Hughes Healthcare Corporation 1,100
T-43 Victorias Secret Direct 1,000
T-43 Miami County 1,000
T-43 Koch Foods of Cincinnati, LLC 1,000
T-46 PSA Airlines 950
T-46 Plastipak Packaging 950
T-46 Ahresty Wilmington 950
T-46 Cargill Inc. 950
T-50 F&P America 900
T-50 Advics North America Inc. 900
T-50 AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. 900
T-53 Midmark Corporation 850
T-53 Dole Fresh Vegetables 850
T-53 City of Kettering 850
T-56 Unison Industries 800
T-56 UTC Aerospace 800
T-56 Meijer Stores Distribution 800
T-56 DMAX Ltd. 800
T-56 Green Tokai Co. 800
T-56 The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC 800
T-56 Airstream Inc. 800
T-56 L3 Cincinnati Electronics Corporation 800
T-64 ConAgra 750
T-64 Wal-Mart Distribution Center 750

In Other News
1
Warren County dropping emergency rental assistance program
2
Regional reaction to Intel’s $20B Ohio investment: ‘Hurray for Ohio’
3
Housing, manufacturing growth, labor market: The trends to watch in the
4
Satan Club to meet at Lebanon school; district addresses confusion
5
Still no finalized budget for Tipp City council

About the Author

Business Staff
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top