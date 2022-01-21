How Intel workforce would compare to Dayton Region workforce

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed today that Intel will invest $20 billion to build dual production facilities in Licking County east of Columbus.
The project “will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs,” a statement released online from DeWine’s office said early Friday.
“@Intel plans to invest an initial $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories in Licking County by 2025. The factories will have Intel’s most advanced process technologies and will help reconfigure the global semiconductor supply chain,” DeWine tweeted earlier, before the statement’s release.
Here’s a comparison of the number of jobs at companies and locations in the Dayton Region:
|Place
|Employer
|Jobs
|1
|Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
|32,000
|2
|Premier Health
|13,800
|3
|Kettering Health Network
|8,400
|4
|Montgomery County
|4,300
|5
|Miami University
|3,750
|6
|Honda of America - Anna
|3,300
|T-7
|Crown Equipment Corporation
|3,000
|T-7
|Sinclair Community College
|3,000
|T-7
|LexisNexis
|3,000
|10
|University of Dayton
|2,900
|11
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|2,800
|T-12
|Dayton Children's Hospital
|2,500
|T-12
|Butler County
|2,500
|T-14
|Mercy Health - Springfield
|2,400
|T-14
|Wright State University
|2,400
|T-14
|AK Steel
|2,400
|T-17
|Fuyao Glass America
|2,300
|T-17
|Dayton VA Medical Center
|2,300
|19
|CareSource
|2,200
|20
|Speedway LLC
|2,100
|21
|Dayton Public Schools
|2,000
|22
|City of Dayton
|1,900
|T-23
|Assurant Inc.
|1,800
|T-23
|AirTransport Services Group
|1,800
|25
|Emerson Climate Technologies
|1,700
|T-26
|Synchrony Financial
|1,600
|T-26
|Middletown Regional Health System
|1,600
|T-26
|PNC Mortgage
|1,600
|T-26
|Macy's Credit and Customer Services, Inc.
|1,600
|30
|Navistar International
|1,500
|T-31
|R&L Carriers
|1,400
|T-31
|Barnes Group, Inc.
|1,400
|T-33
|Reynolds & Reynolds
|1,300
|T-33
|Springfield City Schools
|1,300
|T-33
|Dayton Power & Light
|1,300
|T-36
|MAHLE Behr
|1,200
|T-36
|Whirlpool Corporation
|1,200
|T-36
|Greene County
|1,200
|T-36
|KTH Parts Industries
|1,200
|T-36
|Clopay Building Products
|1,200
|T-36
|Warren County
|1,200
|42
|Fort Hamilton-Hughes Healthcare Corporation
|1,100
|T-43
|Victorias Secret Direct
|1,000
|T-43
|Miami County
|1,000
|T-43
|Koch Foods of Cincinnati, LLC
|1,000
|T-46
|PSA Airlines
|950
|T-46
|Plastipak Packaging
|950
|T-46
|Ahresty Wilmington
|950
|T-46
|Cargill Inc.
|950
|T-50
|F&P America
|900
|T-50
|Advics North America Inc.
|900
|T-50
|AdvancePierre Foods, Inc.
|900
|T-53
|Midmark Corporation
|850
|T-53
|Dole Fresh Vegetables
|850
|T-53
|City of Kettering
|850
|T-56
|Unison Industries
|800
|T-56
|UTC Aerospace
|800
|T-56
|Meijer Stores Distribution
|800
|T-56
|DMAX Ltd.
|800
|T-56
|Green Tokai Co.
|800
|T-56
|The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC
|800
|T-56
|Airstream Inc.
|800
|T-56
|L3 Cincinnati Electronics Corporation
|800
|T-64
|ConAgra
|750
|T-64
|Wal-Mart Distribution Center
|750
