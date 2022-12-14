How much has your city or township grown in 20 years? See the data

The Dayton Daily News used U.S. Census bureau data to identify the fastest growing and shrinking communities in our region.
Go here for a full report on how the area’s fastest growing cities and townships are coping with challenges created by that growth.
Warren County’s population grew 53% between 2000 and 2020, according to data from the U.S. Census, far exceeding Greene County (13.6% increase) and Miami County (just over 10%) while Montgomery County showed a nearly 3.9% population decrease.
Below is the data on how much area cities and township grew or shrank in the past 10 and 20 years.
