Following are the snow accumulations reported so far to the National Weather Service in Wilmington:

4.2 inches, Bellefontaine, at 7:30 p.m.

2 inches, Centerville, at 5:14 p.m.

1.7 inch, Dayton International Airport, at 6:58 p.m.

1 inch, Tremont City, at 1:25 p.m.

½-inch, South Lebanon, at 7:37 p.m.