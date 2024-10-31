How to get tickets for ‘A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour’ in Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“Each year our committee writes a new script for guides based on the different streets we walk on,” said Susan Gray, Holiday Home Tour committee chair. “Of course, everyone adds in their own flourishes. No two tours are alike and I’m always amazed by the stories our neighbors find to share.”

The Bossler Mansion will once again be one of six stops on the two and a half hour tour.

“Sitting on top of the hill behind Stivers School for The Arts, the Bossler is one of our neighborhood’s most iconic buildings,” Gray said. “The new owner has made a number of mindful renovations and is excited to once again open its doors to our visitors for the holidays.”

After the tour, guests will receive a holiday treat and warm cider at the Wintergarden Pavilion located on the grounds of the Bossler Mansion.

Tours start every half hour from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets are $28 plus a service fee. To purchase tickets, visit Dickens2024SAH.eventbrite.com.

MORE DETAILS

The neighborhood features a Holiday Grift Shoppe filled with a selection of handmade items at 1519 E. Fifth St.

For more information, visit the tour’s Facebook page.