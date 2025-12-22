How to keep your child active, engaged in learning over winter break or on snow days

The good news? Engagement doesn’t require worksheets or elaborate lesson plans. In fact, many of the most meaningful learning moments happen through everyday activities.

Start with reading, and make it interactive!

Rebecca Conley, MCESC Language and Literacy Supervisor, emphasizes that one of the most powerful things families can do over break is also one of the simplest: read together.

“Read to or with your child,” she advises. “If your child is reading, have them read aloud and ask questions about what they’re reading.”

Reading aloud builds fluency, comprehension, and confidence, while conversations about the story strengthen vocabulary and critical thinking. For younger children, journaling or drawing pictures and then talking or writing about them can reinforce those same skills in a developmentally appropriate way. Even writing thank-you notes for holiday gifts gives children an authentic reason to practice writing and communication.

Rebecca also recommends playful literacy activities that get kids moving, such as forming high-frequency words with their bodies (“Yoga Words”), building letters with playdough, hopping through short vowel sounds with a hula hoop, or creating words with LEGO bricks. Board games, too, build language, problem-solving, and social skills, often without kids even realizing they’re learning.

Build communication skills through play

Speech-language learning doesn’t stop when school doors close. Sarah Halloran-Barnett, MCESC Speech-Language Supervisor, encourages families to think of winter break as an opportunity to build communication skills through play and conversation.

For children ages 3–5, simple activities like baking together or setting up dramatic play, for example, a tea party or pretend restaurant with stuffed animals, support vocabulary, sequencing, and social interaction. Sensory bins filled with rice, beans, or even “fake snow” can spark rich descriptive language as children label and explain what they find. Classic games like “I Spy,” whether at home or in the grocery store, build listening and expressive language skills for all ages.

As children get older, activities can grow with them. Building a blanket fort or a Rube Goldberg machine encourages teamwork, problem-solving, and creative language. Creating comics, writing short stories, or making “how-to” videos allows kids to organize their thoughts and share what they know in engaging ways. Scavenger hunts with written clues add literacy and excitement to an indoor winter day.

For older elementary students, Sarah suggests family book clubs or movie critiques, designing an at-home escape room, or even hosting a fun “Would You Rather?” debate. Interviewing a family member about their childhood and turning that conversation into a written article or video connects communication skills with family history.

Keep bodies moving to support minds

Jacqueline Renegado, MCESC Occupational Therapy Supervisor, reminds families that physical movement plays a critical role in keeping kids focused, calm, and regulated— especially during long stretches at home.

She encourages parents to incorporate “heavy work” into daily routines, such as pushing, pulling, or lifting. Shoveling snow, kneading cookie dough, carrying groceries, pushing a laundry basket, or helping rearrange chairs for a family gathering all provide valuable sensory input. Outdoor activities such as sledding or building snowmen provide natural strength-building when the weather permits.

Stuck indoors? Turn the living room into an obstacle course, play “the floor is lava,” or build pillow forts. These activities support coordination, balance, and body awareness while giving kids an outlet for energy.

Fine motor skills matter, too. Wrapping gifts, cutting paper snowflakes, or stringing popcorn strengthen the small hand muscles children need for writing and reading.

Be mindful of screen time and posture!

While screens are often part of winter break, Jacqueline also offered four easy-to-follow guidelines for preventing “tech neck” and physical strain:

The “90-90-90” Rule: When seated, aim for 90-degree angles at the hips, knees, and ankles. Feet should be flat on the floor (or a box), not dangling.

Bring the Screen Up: Avoid “turtling.” The most common mistake is looking down into the lap. Prop the tablets up on a pillow or table so the screens are at eye level. This keeps the neck neutral.

Tummy Time isn’t just for babies: Have your child lie on their stomach on the floor while using their device. This position naturally strengthens the back and neck muscles (extension) and stretches out the hips after long periods of sitting.

The 20-20-20 Reset: Every 20 minutes, encourage them to look up from the screen and focus on something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Better yet, combine it with a “doorway stretch”—putting arms on the doorframe and leaning forward to open up the chest.

Balance is the goal

Winter break and snow days don’t need to be perfectly structured or even productive. The goal is balance: time to rest, time to move, time to connect, and time to explore interests in new ways.

By weaving learning into everyday moments, families can support their children’s growth while still enjoying the slower pace of the season. And when school resumes, those moments of shared reading, conversation, creativity, and movement help children return refreshed, confident, and ready to learn.

Shannon M. Cox is the Montgomery County Educational Service Center Superintendent