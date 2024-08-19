Huber Heights announces event to meet new city managers

BreakingNews
Residents can meet Huber Heights’s new city management team at a meet and greet Aug. 26 at the Huber Heights City Hall Council Chambers, 6131 Taylorsville Road, prior to the city council meeting that night.

The meet and greet will be held 5 to 6 p.m.

The three members of the city’s management team are city manager John Russell, alongside assistant city managers Aaron Sorrell and Alex Zaharieff.

The last time all three manager positions were filled at the same time was when former city manager Rob Schommer served with assistant city managers Scott Falkowski and Bryan Chodkowski until Schommer’s departure in March 2021.

Russell is the former fire battalion chief for Huber Heights. He had been filling in after former manager Rick Dzik was placed on administrative leave from that job. Dzik was subsequently ousted from the role following his plea of guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired earlier this summer.

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

