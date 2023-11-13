Huber Heights city government hit by ransomware cyber attack

Huber Heights city officials announced late Sunday night that the city has suffered a “ransomware” computer attack that is likely to affect multiple services in the coming week.

A message sent by city spokeswoman Sarah Williams said that police, fire and EMS services were not impacted by the attack, which occurred at 8:13 a.m. Sunday.

But several city divisions are affected, including utilities, tax, zoning, engineering, finance, human resources, and economic development.

Huber Heights officials said the city’s information technology department is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement, and is actively investigating the scope and severity of the issue. They are trying to determine if any resident information was accessed, and said that anyone found to be impacted will be notified.

As of Sunday night, the city web site (www.hhoh.org) and phone lines to city offices were operational. City officials encouraged residents to check the website to stay up-to-date on information, as updates are planned to be made at 2 p.m. each day on the city website and Facebook page.

City officials emphasized that public safety services were unaffected Sunday. But they expected impacts to other city services to continue for at least a week.

Huber Heights City Council has a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road.