Huber Heights council considering 7 candidates for city manager vacancy

HUBER HEIGHTS — There may be a light at the end of the tunnel in the prolonged search for a city manager of Huber Heights, as seven applicants have reached the interview stage of the process.

According to Clerk of Council Tony Rodgers, City Council is tentatively set to share an official update on the search during its work session meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Documents obtained through a public records request list seven candidates to be interviewed by council members in executive session. These seven candidates, along with two who subsequently withdrew their applications, were vetted by Baker Tilly — the human resources firm recruited in October 2021 to lead the candidate search process.

“We developed a recruitment brochure, which listed the qualifications we are looking for in the candidates,” Rodgers said. “When Baker Tilly received applications, they screened those candidates and presented the applicants to us that they said met the qualifications.”

The search process, which began after the March 2021 resignation of Rob Schommer, has been rife with turmoil and accusations of bias and obstruction amongst members of council.

In summer 2022, four different finalist candidates, all vetted for the position by Baker Tilly, were voted down by City Council.

The city paused its search in July 2022, with Councilman Mark Campbell citing a need for “stability” and for council to prove it can conduct itself appropriately. Council voted to resume the search in January.

The seven candidates for the current search are as follows, with details from their application materials:

Mark Combs

Mark Combs is the current vice president of the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education and has served on the board in various positions for more than 13 years. He retired this year from General Motors, where he most recently served as global director/product line director, according to his resume.

Combs holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics/avionics engineering and an associate degree in avionics engineering technology from St. Louis University. He is a graduate of Huber Heights City Schools, and a current resident of Dayton.

Combs has work experience in engineering, management, and human resources.

Michael Gebhart

Michael Gebhart is the current assistant city manager of Fairborn. His previous roles include development services director of Fairborn, as well as township administrator and planning and zoning director of Bethel Twp., according to his resume.

Gebhart holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s in political science from Wright State University. He is a graduate of Centerville High School and currently resides in Centerville.

Gebhart has work experience in management, planning, and operations.

David Lynch

David Lynch currently serves as city manager of Newton Falls, a city of about 5,000 people outside of Youngstown. His previous roles include law director for the city of Westlake, and mayor of Euclid, his resume shows.

Lynch holds a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law School, and a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University. He is a resident of Concord.

Lynch has experience in economic development, grant acquisition, law, and city leadership.

Scott Meszaros

Scott Meszaros is the town manager of Hope Mills, a community of about 15,000 people in North Carolina. His previous roles include city manager of Seward, Alaska, and town manager/treasurer of Meeker, Colorado, according to his resume.

Meszaros has a master’s in public administration from Troy State University in Alabama, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Colorado State University. He currently resides in Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Meszaros has experience in management, administration, and education.

Josue Salmeron

Josue Salmeron is the village manager of Yellow Springs, a position he is set to resign from in September. His resume shows previous roles as managing director of Community Preservation and Development Corporation in Silver Spring, Maryland, and deputy director of Collaborative Solutions for Communities, based in Washington, D.C.

Salmeron holds a master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech, and a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, along with certifications in project management and grant writing.

Salmeron has experience in advocacy, grant acquisition, non-profit work, and leadership. He currently resides in Yellow Springs.

David Strahl

David Strahl served from June 2022 to March 2023 as deputy county manager of Jefferson County, Alabama, home of Birmingham and about 675,000 people. His previous roles include interim city manager of the village of Schiller Park, Illinois, and city administrator for O’Fallon, Missouri, according to his resume.

Strahl holds a master’s degree in public administration and urban management from Northern Illinois University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Manchester College in Indiana. He currently resides in Darien, Illinois.

Strahl has experience in civic leadership, management, finance, and volunteering.

Julie Vonderhaar

Julie Vonderhaar is the assistant township administrator and zoning director for Fairfield Township in Butler County. She previously served as senior membership, maintenance and wellness director of East Butler County YMCA, her resume shows.

Vonderhaar holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati, and a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Xavier University. She currently resides in West Chester.

Vonderhaar has experience in leadership, management project planning, and economic development.