Huber Heights council could make city manager decision tonight

Explore Huber Heights council plans vote on fourth city manager candidate

Recently, Gore has been firm in his stance that all council members should be present for a vote to appoint a city manager, because it’s such an important decision. He said last week that until all council members show up to cast their votes, he will continue to move the agenda item to a later date.

In addition to the three appointment resolutions, Monday’s agenda lists a motion to authorize Baker Tilly to re-start the city manager candidate search process Monday, a move Councilman Richard Shaw called for at a recent meeting.

Council is also set to vote Monday on a proposed change to council attendance rules, a motion triggered by the drawn-out city manager hiring process. The proposed amendment would deem any council member’s absence as the submission of a “no” vote on any legislation considered during that meeting.

“The reason I asked for this to be on the agenda tonight was to address the issue of council members missing meetings to affect the outcome of a vote,” Councilman Don Webb said during a work session this week.

Councilmen Glenn Otto and Richard Shaw pushed back against the proposal, with Shaw voicing a concern that the rule change doesn’t take into consideration basic situations that might require a council member to miss a meeting, like tending to a family emergency.

“Why don’t we set standard rules because we think those are the best rules and just live by those rules?” Otto said. “There are definitely games being played here.”

In response, Webb asked Otto if he believes a council member should have the right to miss a meeting in an attempt to impede or sway the result of a vote.

“It’s not illegal, it’s not unethical; some people may not like it, but it is what it is,” Otto said. “It’s my job to get the best possible city manager in here and I will take whatever action I deem necessary to do that, as long as it’s legal, and I won’t lose any sleep over that.”

Otto said he is also in support of re-starting the search process. In response to this suggestion, Councilwoman Nancy Byrge noted Baker Tilly representatives had advised council that potential candidates may be watching the livestreamed, public meetings.

“After — I can’t say it any other way — watching this (expletive)-show, who’s going to apply for the job?” Byrge said.

Huber Heights is nearing its 16th month without a city manager. Since the resignation of City Manager Rob Schommer in early March 2021, the vacant role has been temporarily filled by Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski.